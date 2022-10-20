October 21, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

SoCal Workers’ Unions Oppose Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion

By Dolores Quintana

UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770  and 3000, union representatives for essential grocery workers in the Southern California area, issued a statement opposing the proposed merger of grocery store chains Kroger and Albertsons. 

Last Friday it was reported that Kroger had bid to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion or $34.10 a share. The merger is contingent on approval from the federal government’s regulatory agencies. 

The union locals cautioned that the merger could “cause significant harm to local grocery store industries, workers and customers in the Western United States from the Canadian border to Southern California and east to Colorado by giving the combined companies a monopoly. Kroger owns Ralph’s and Food 4 Less and is the largest grocery operator in the United States, Albertsons owns  Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pavilions. 

Kathy Finn, UFCW 770 Acting President said, via emailed statement,“The proposed merger of these two grocery giants is devastating for workers and customers alike and must be stopped. Just as our UFCW workers stood together to negotiate landmark new contracts with both Kroger and Albertsons/Safeway last year across the western US, we will stand united to fight for access to nutritious food, safe shopping experiences, and investments in good jobs in our communities. Essential UFCW grocery store workers emerged stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, winning improved protections against the virus, store violence and other threats. Standing together, we know our voices are stronger than the corporations’ anti-worker rhetoric,”  

Kroger did not respond to a request for a statement, but a Ralph’s representative responded by referencing already released statement on the merger on their website. In it, Rodney McMullen, Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders. Albertsons Cos. brings a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores. This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors.”

In that same statement, Chan Galbato, Co-Chair of the Albertsons Cos. Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Operations said, Today’s announcement marks the successful outcome of the Board-led review of strategic alternatives Albertsons Cos. announced in February. This transaction with Kroger provides substantial value to shareholders and exciting opportunities for associates to be part of a combined organization with the ability to better support the lives and health of millions of Americans.”

Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Trader Joe’s Free Samples Are Back

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...

Photo: Facebook (@DinahsFamilyRestaurant).
Dining, News

Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain By Dolores Quintana  Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the...

Photo: Rob Stark Photography.
Dining, News

The Brig Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary This Weekend With 70-Cent Drinks

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Celebration mset for Sunday, October 23 Iconic Venice bar The Brig is turning 70 this weekend with a celebration with...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
News

City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Crime, News

Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! By...

3659-3663 S. Motor Avenue, seen in 2020. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School

October 15, 2022

Read more
October 15, 2022

Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...

Photo: Virtually Here Studios.
News, Real Estate

Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market

October 15, 2022

Read more
October 15, 2022

Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has...
News, Real Estate

Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
News, Video

Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
News

Fallout Continues in LA City Council Scandal as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...

Grilled amberjack from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

