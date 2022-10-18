October 18, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

City Council Still in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign

By Dolores Quintana

As the pressure continues to mount on Los Angeles City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign, Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell has stripped the two resistant members of their committee assignments and chairmanships of committees.

Per City Council rules, councilmembers must be members of one committee, so they cannot be completely stripped of all their assignments. The City Council only has so many options since City Council rules do not allow for the removal of members. The only options are for the council members to resign or be removed through a recall election.

After the first two raucous City Council meetings following the revelations were closed down by protests and because of COVID-19 exposures, O’Farrell canceled Friday’s meeting and called for the next meeting on October 18 to be held virtually. The meeting’s agenda contains several motions that were authored by Cedillo and de Leon and motions for a charter reform ballot initiative and two motions to elect a new city council president. Since Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo have yet to resign that means that both of them could have input on these crucial issues if they turn up to the meeting. According to the report from Fox 11, O’Farrell has “urged” de Leon not to attend any City Council meetings and Cedillo has agreed to not attend the meeting on October 18. Both City Council members Mike Bonin and Paul Krekorian have since tested positive for COVID-19. 

Community organizers Black Lives Matter and The People’s City Council have taken the protests to Council member Kevin de Leon’s home. The People’s City Council conducted a mock LA Sanitation cleaning visit that is normally used to evict unhoused people from an area at de Leon’s home and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles has established an encampment to call for de Leon’s resignation there as well. They have been joined by other community organizations over the weekend. 

Tuesday’s meeting will also consider a motion to officially censure Council members Cedillo and de Leon, as reported by ABC 7.com.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Crime, News

Wheelchair Bound Man Brutally Stabbed in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Host Official Grand Opening at Washington Square

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

Latest eatery to open at Venice Beach shows signs of a local economy rebounding and coming out of COVID-19! By...

3659-3663 S. Motor Avenue, seen in 2020. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School

October 15, 2022

October 15, 2022

Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...

Photo: Virtually Here Studios.
News, Real Estate

Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market

October 15, 2022

October 15, 2022

Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million By Dolores Quintana A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has...
News, Real Estate

Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
News, Video

Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
News

Fallout Continues in LA City Council Scandal as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...

Grilled amberjack from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...

Tom kha kai from Night +Market in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table By Dolores Quintana  Tasting Table has published a list of the...

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

Pictured: 2020/21 Jacket of Excellence Award Winners.
News, Upbeat Beat

Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

18-Year-Old Arrested for Brandishing Handgun at Venice Boulevard Bowling Alley

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
News, Video

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadow

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...

