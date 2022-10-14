During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA
Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden's Visit to VA
Fallout Continues in LA City Council Scandal as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign
October 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet By...
Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table By Dolores Quintana Tasting Table has published a list of the...
Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!
October 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...
18-Year-Old Arrested for Brandishing Handgun at Venice Boulevard Bowling Alley
October 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadow
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic
October 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council District 11 race intensifies By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
Column: Will the Flower Street Encampment at Lincoln Be Finally Cleaned, Cleared and Made Safe?
October 11, 2022 Nick Antonicello
VNC Community Officer Clark Brown committed to removing Venice’s largest current street encampment. By Nick Antonicello Neighborhood Community Officer Clark...
LA City Council President Resigns from Leadership Role Following Leaked Tape of Racist Remarks
October 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
A Look Inside the Venice Home of Former Apple Designer Christopher Stringer
October 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Industrial designer Christopher Stringer and Elizabeth Paige Smith, who are married, live in their Venice Bungalow home...
Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden's Visit to VA
During President Biden's visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing.
18-Year-Old Arrested for Brandishing Handgun at Venice Boulevard Bowling Alley
Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...Read more