October 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Grilled amberjack from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico

Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach, welcomes his new menu concept just in time for all your holiday entertaining plans. Chef Runyon refers to his new culinary repertoire as ‘Simply Grilled,’ however, his approach to sourcing the raw ingredients, is anything but simple. The Chef and talented sous chefs have searched the world for the farmers, fishermen, and ranchers who cultivate and harvest the finest products on the market.  

The most sought-after meats, seafood and produce selected are combined using Runyon’s layering of light oils and delicate spices to help bring out the inherent flavors of each ingredient in a way that belies the relative simplicity of searing meats and vegetables over flame.  

“Los Angeles is an international gateway and a city of foodies, we are passionate about impressing them with our service, setting and, most importantly, the flavors ,” explains Chef Runyon.

1 Pico’s Amberjack is imported from the Japanese island of Shikoku, famous for its warm waters and dedicated fish farmers who reportedly have ‘conversations’ with their finned friends daily to promote their development. The result is an enticing, meaty filet that is a slightly sweet and mellow umami of buri (yellowtail) crossed with saba (mackerel). 

Meat eaters will celebrate the Elysian Farms Lamb. This lamb is difficult to acquire as it is not only Chef Runyon’s favorite, but also the lamb of choice of world-class chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud. Raised exclusively in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains on a diet of clover, the result is a rich and delicious flavor. The lamb graze free with year-round access to these fertile fields.

For the finest fruits and vegetables, there is little reason to look outside of sunny California. A colorful and unique 1 Pico find are the Candy Stripe Beets.  These striking heirlooms, also called Chioggias – for the Italian town where they originated – are now a favorite of California beet growers. Resembling candy canes with their red and white stripes they are the perfect complement in the restaurant’s sweet and savory gazpacho with organic California strawberries, John Givens organic tomatoes harvested just up the Pacific Coast Highway, and blended with a crisp champagne vinegar.

“It’s so exciting to be a chef in Santa Monica. There are so many wonderful farms and ranches all around us.  Being a coastal chef has an added bonus, my phone rings daily from fishermen about their amazing catches of the day,” explains Runyon, “sometimes these anglers will even send me video of their catch as it is being pulled into the boat! Since I cannot be out there with them, this is the next best thing.”

Combined with stunning ocean views from the indoor dining room, the al fresco courtyard and the exemplary service, the restaurant’s new menu is simply a feast for the senses and not to be missed. 

1 Pico is open from 5:30-9:30pm from Wednesdays to Sundays and serves brunch from 11:00am to 3:00pm on the weekends.

