October 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.
Grilled amberjack from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...

Tom kha kai from Night +Market in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table By Dolores Quintana  Tasting Table has published a list of the...
Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

William 'Bill' Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

Pictured: 2020/21 Jacket of Excellence Award Winners.
Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...
Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadow

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over
Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.

El Primo Tacos. Photo: Sam Catanazaro.
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...

Photo: LAX
Terminal 3 is LAX’s New Food Hub

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice

October 5, 2022

October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy.
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review

October 3, 2022

October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...

