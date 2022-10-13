‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Restaurateurs in Venice Boulevard Strip Mall in Tough Spot Following Recent Fire
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet By...
Venice Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Superba, Night + Market make list from Tasting Table By Dolores Quintana Tasting Table has published a list of the...
Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William 'Bill' Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!
October 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...
Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadow
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.
October 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...
Terminal 3 is LAX’s New Food Hub
October 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
