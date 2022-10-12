October 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns to Ocean Front Walk This Weekend

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16

It’s time to lace up those running shoes! After two years of being virtual, the Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk is now back in person, returning to Santa Monica’s Ocean View Park this weekend. 

The event is set to take place on Sunday, October 16 at Ocean View Park, located at 2701 Bernard Way along Ocean Front Walk. Event registration and check-in will begin at 12 p.m., followed by live entertainment and activities from 1-2 p.m. At 2 p.m. the walk will start. The event will wrap up at 3:30 p.m. with an after party.  

Westside Food Bank’s goal is to raise more than $125,000 to help provide nutritious food to people in need in west Los Angeles County. Every $1 donated during the event will provide four meals for the community. 

“The Hunger Walk is Westside Food Bank’s signature event — we don’t hold an annual gala, so this is the main opportunity for our community to gather together and show support for our neighbors in need,” said Westside Food Bank’s President and CEO Genevieve Riutort. “It’s an equal opportunity event! We welcome people of all ages from those in strollers to those using walkers and everyone in-between — you can even bring your dog! I hope everyone in the community will come celebrate our return to an in-person event!” 

People can also text “WSFBHUNGER” to 50155 to help contribute to the overall goal. 

All walkers — in-person and virtual — will get a free T-shirt and swag bag for their participation in the walk. Participants can sign up for free on Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk website or visit wsfb.org/hunger-walk. Those who pick the virtual option will have set days/times to pick up their T-shirt and swag bag.

A virtual version of the Walk is also running from through October 16. Those participating virtually will have multiple days to finish the 5K and wrap up on the same day as the in-person event.

For more information, visit Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk website

Founded in 1981 by the Westside Ecumenical Council — a coalition of Westside social service agencies — Westside Food Bank is an independent, non-governmental, nonprofit organization, providing food for more than 150,000 people across the Westside. WSFB partners with more than 65 social service agency programs to distribute 4.75 million pounds of food annually. Such programs include food pantries, preschool/after-school programs, domestic violence shelters, senior citizen meal and grocery delivery programs, bridge housing facilities and more. 

“Our mission is to end hunger in our communities by providing access to free, nutritious food through food acquisition and distribution, and by engaging the community and advocating for a strong food assistance network,” the organization says. “The majority of our food goes to housed people who need help to afford groceries.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Pictured: 2020/21 Jacket of Excellence Award Winners.
News, Upbeat Beat

Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students The annual Venice High School...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

18-Year-Old Arrested for Brandishing Handgun at Venice Boulevard Bowling Alley

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
News, Video

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadows

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

LA City Council District 11 race intensifies  By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...

The Flower Street encampment. Photo: Clark Brown.
News, Opinion

Column: Will the Flower Street Encampment at Lincoln Be Finally Cleaned, Cleared and Made Safe?

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

VNC Community Officer Clark Brown committed to removing Venice’s largest current street encampment. By Nick Antonicello Neighborhood Community Officer Clark...
News

LA City Council President Resigns from Leadership Role Following Leaked Tape of Racist Remarks

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...

Christopher Stringer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Real Estate

A Look Inside the Venice Home of Former Apple Designer Christopher Stringer

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Industrial designer Christopher Stringer and Elizabeth Paige Smith, who are married, live in their Venice Bungalow home...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
News, Real Estate

Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
News

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone  By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...

A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Fire Along Venice Canals That Destroyed Home Started by Homeless, Neighbors Say

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation by LAFD Neighbors of a Venice Canal home that burned down over...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: The Rule of Law – 41.18, Erin Darling and Traci Park

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

A lot has been made the past couple of years about justice and public safety in Los Angeles. Emotions run...

El Primo Tacos. Photo: Sam Catanazaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States By...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR