Honor a Venice High School Student With a Jacket of Excellence!

Annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards returns to award up to 118 students

The annual Venice High School Jacket of Excellence Awards, now in its 38th year, returns to celebrate exceptional students who have demonstrated the best attributes of being a Gondo.

The awards, organized by the Venice Chamber of Commerce and the Venice High School Alumni Association, will award up to 117 students.

“The tradition to honor the scholastic achievement of Venice High School Seniors with a custom Jacket of Excellence and celebratory Award Ceremony began in 1984. Since then, over 1,200 jackets have been awarded – all of which would not have been possible without community support!” the Chamber said in announcing the awards. “The Venice Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically champions continuing this tradition and ask for your help.”

Sponsoring one Jacket of Excellence is $125 while sponsoring two is $250, though any donation amount is accepted. Donors will receive recognition in the program and are invited to attend the awards ceremony. A reception will follow the ceremony where donors will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the students.

Learn more about the event here.