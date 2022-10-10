City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.
Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.
A Look Inside the Venice Home of Former Apple Designer Christopher Stringer
By Dolores Quintana Industrial designer Christopher Stringer and Elizabeth Paige Smith, who are married, live in their Venice Bungalow home...
LA City Council Votes to End Eviction Moratorium
Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...
Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough
It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica
Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...
Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...
One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market
$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
