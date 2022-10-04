October 5, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: MMG Archives.

Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant Application Period Now Open

Applications due January 6, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument (VJAMM) Committee

The Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument (VJAMM) Committee and the Manzanar Committee have announced the Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant for 2023. 

Maeda, who passed on September 10, 2020, at the age of 94, inspired the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee on which he served as a charter member. Arnold proved to be a willing and articulate public speaker, and invaluable fundraiser. The VJAMM Committee dedicated the VJAMM on April 27, 2017, on the northwest corner of Venice and Lincoln Boulevards, in Venice, California. This marks the spot where some 1,000 persons of Japanese ancestry forcibly removed from Venice, Santa Monica, and Malibu, lined up with only what they could carry, for their day-long bus ride to the American concentration camp at Manzanar. Maeda remembered that day in his quote engraved on the monument:

“Instead of being worried about where we were going, I was obsessed with the fact that I had parted with my constant companion, my pet dog, Boy. For a fifteen-year old, that was unforgettably traumatic.”

Despite that trauma of being forcibly uprooted from Santa Monica, and his family’s losing their home and nursery business, Arnold distinguished himself at Manzanar. He participated in music and drama productions, lifted weights, worked as a kitchen helper and a hospital orderly, and became 

President of his Senior class of 1944 at Manzanar High School. After World War II ended, Arnold began to volunteer with the Manzanar Reunion Committee, the Santa Monica Nikkei Hall, and in 2010, with the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee. Grant applicants will get to know Arnold Maeda by finding his many interviews and articles online, and will describe his life and legacy in an essay, short story, or poem. 

Applicants will address three or more areas of reflection: who Maeda was and how he became a role model for the Japanese American community; how Maeda’s legacy has influenced the applicant; how the applicant will apply the lessons learned from Maeda to his/her life today; how Maeda’s life in the American concentration camp at Manzanar compares/contrasts with the student’s life today; how collaboration and service to others have affected the applicant’s life; how and why working with the Manzanar Committee on the 2023 Manzanar Pilgrimage will help the applicant better understand Maeda’s life and legacy. 

Each recipient of the 2023 Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant will receive a stipend of $500 for their attendance at planning meetings, and for their participation in the Manzanar Pilgrimage weekend of April 28 – 30, 2023. Deadline for application submissions: January 6, 2023. All applicants will be notified of the judging results by the end of January, 2023.   

To read the winning essays of previous Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant recipients, Leslie Aguilar (2021), Charlene Tonai Din and Terumi Tanisha Garcia (2022), please visit the VJAMM website at www.venicejamm.org for their links. To download the 2023 Information Packet and Application Form, please visit www.venicejamm.org or https://manzanarcommittee.org. Questions may be sent to: am-grant@manzanarcommittee.org

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Residents Battling City of LA Over Westchester Park Homeless Encampment

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...
News

Light Restoration at Venice Pier Now Underway!

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

LA City officials making necessary corrections and installations to have pier lit again sometime by mid-October! By Nick Antonicello Light...

A fire burns along the Venice Canals Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Fire Along Venice Canals Destroys Home and Damages Three Others

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Cause of Sunday night fire remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A fire Sunday night destroyed a home under construction...
News, Real Estate

Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

Photo: Compass.com
News, Real Estate

One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana  One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...

Marymount California University campus. Photo: Courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
News, Transportation

Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...

600 Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice is about to get another new restaurant...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR