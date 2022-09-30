September 30, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Marymount California University campus. Photo: Courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level.

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity

By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom

UCLA is acquiring two sites belonging to Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro — properties that will boost access to a UCLA education and enhance the university’s impact in the region. The land acquisition is the largest in UCLA history, enabling the instruction of nearly 1,000 students.

Marymount California University, or MCU, ceased operations earlier this year due to rising costs and declining enrollments. While there was intense interest in the properties from residential developers, UCLA and MCU reached an agreement largely because of their shared educational purpose.

“UCLA has been a crucial nexus of education, research and public service within Los Angeles for more than 100 years,” said Chancellor Gene Block in a message to the UCLA community announcing the news. “As demand for our academic offerings continues to grow, this acquisition will allow us to expand student access in line with UC’s 2030 goals, strengthen our connections to the greater L.A. region, and deepen our institution’s research and public service impact.”

The University of California Regents approved UCLA’s proposal to acquire the two properties — Marymount California University’s 24.5-acre main campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, 30 miles south of Westwood, and an 11-acre residential site in San Pedro — on Sept. 22. The $80 million purchase is not expected to affect existing campus operations.

UCLA and its Academic Senate will establish a task force of faculty members and administrators to study how best to utilize the property to advance institutional goals and expand access to education. In his message to the UCLA community, Block said that the site may host academic programs as soon as next year.

“We are grateful to have been chosen as stewards of this site and to extend the tradition of teaching and learning there,” Block said. “We are thinking deeply about how the site can best increase access to education for our students and enhance the broader community, and we’re looking forward to sharing more in the future.”

UCLA will continue to advance other efforts to meet its systemwide 2030 enrollment goals, including increasing summer enrollment, expanding remote instruction as appropriate and investing in resources to help students graduate more quickly. The MCU site adds to existing spaces UCLA operates in downtown Los Angeles and elsewhere. UCLA Health also has more than 250 patient care facilities throughout the region.

“We chose UCLA because it has a long track record of educational excellence, and is perfectly suited to build upon the mission of teaching and community service we established here,” Marymount California University president Brian Marcotte said. “We are certain UCLA will be an outstanding steward of the campus for the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, San Pedro and the South Bay.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Transportation

Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...

600 Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice is about to get another new restaurant...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Chamber Is Hiring!

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...

The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.
News

Man Killed in Mar Vista After Riding Bicycle Into Oncoming Traffic

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle...

Rendering: Los Angeles Department of Health Services
News, Real Estate

Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...

Rendering: Rios.
News, Real Estate

Site Cleared for 123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Near Venice

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR