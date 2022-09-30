Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street

By Dolores Quintana

Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests.

Located at the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street, Pacific Landing provides 37 newly constructed, 100% affordable apartments plus an approximately 459-square-foot coffee shop on the ground floor. The units in the building will be a mix of one, two, and three bedrooms. Anyone who makes 30% and 80% of the Area Median Income is eligible to apply for an apartment. Site amenities include a community room, a central courtyard with a playground, landscaping, on-site laundry, and a fourth-floor roof deck.

The construction is 100% electric including PV panels on the roof, energy star appliances, and EV charging stations. Architectural company Patrick Tighe Architecture designed the building and Walton Construction built the actual structure.

Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich said, “Santa Monica celebrates the opening of Pacific Landing, which leveraged more than $9.5 million from the City’s Housing Trust Fund for construction. This is yet another example of how Santa Monica is expanding affordable housing units citywide. To the Santa Monicans who will soon move in, we say: ‘Welcome home!’”

Assemblymember Bloom stated, “Pacific Landing, Santa Monica’s newest housing development, is their best housing project yet. With nearly 40 units of badly needed affordable housing and various amenities that foster a sense of safety and community, Pacific Landing helps ensure that Santa Monica remains diverse and welcoming to all in an architecturally beautiful, green building. I am grateful for the work of Tara and her great Community Corporation team!”

Executive Director of Community Corp Tara Barauskas said, “We’re thrilled to unveil this beautiful property in the heart of Santa Monica, offering those of modest means housing on the beautiful west side of Los Angeles. We are confident that our Pacific Landing development will enable residents to build a bright future in a high-opportunity neighborhood and are thankful to everyone who helped materialize this vision.”

According to their website, “Community Corporation of Santa Monica is a non-profit organization that restores, builds, and manages affordable housing for people of modest means. Founded by community leaders in 1982, Community Corp. has built or restored more than 80 properties throughout Santa Monica, creating over 1,800 affordable homes and transforming the lives of more than 4,000 people every year. Our work contributes to the distinct character of Santa Monica.” If you would like more information about CCOSM, you can visit their website.