October 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street

By Dolores Quintana

Community Corporation of Santa Monica (CCOSM) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 23, which was attended by Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, State Senator Ben Allen, and Assemblymember Richard Bloom. The ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the recently completed affordable housing development, Pacific Landing. The city officials were able to tour the property and later discuss how vital access to affordable housing development is to everyone with members of the CCOSM and other invited guests. 

Located at the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street, Pacific Landing provides 37 newly constructed, 100% affordable apartments plus an approximately 459-square-foot coffee shop on the ground floor. The units in the building will be a mix of one, two, and three bedrooms. Anyone who makes 30% and 80% of the Area Median Income is eligible to apply for an apartment. Site amenities include a community room, a central courtyard with a playground, landscaping, on-site laundry, and a fourth-floor roof deck.

The construction is 100% electric including PV panels on the roof, energy star appliances, and EV charging stations. Architectural company Patrick Tighe Architecture designed the building and Walton Construction built the actual structure.

Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich said, “Santa Monica celebrates the opening of Pacific Landing, which leveraged more than $9.5 million from the City’s Housing Trust Fund for construction. This is yet another example of how Santa Monica is expanding affordable housing units citywide. To the Santa Monicans who will soon move in, we say: ‘Welcome home!’”

Assemblymember Bloom stated, “Pacific Landing, Santa Monica’s newest housing development, is their best housing project yet. With nearly 40 units of badly needed affordable housing and various amenities that foster a sense of safety and community, Pacific Landing helps ensure that Santa Monica remains diverse and welcoming to all in an architecturally beautiful, green building. I am grateful for the work of Tara and her great Community Corporation team!”

Executive Director of Community Corp Tara Barauskas said, “We’re thrilled to unveil this beautiful property in the heart of Santa Monica, offering those of modest means housing on the beautiful west side of Los Angeles. We are confident that our Pacific Landing development will enable residents to build a bright future in a high-opportunity neighborhood and are thankful to everyone who helped materialize this vision.”

According to their website, “Community Corporation of Santa Monica is a non-profit organization that restores, builds, and manages affordable housing for people of modest means. Founded by community leaders in 1982, Community Corp. has built or restored more than 80 properties throughout Santa Monica, creating over 1,800 affordable homes and transforming the lives of more than 4,000 people every year. Our work contributes to the distinct character of Santa Monica.” If you would like more information about CCOSM, you can visit their website.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard  By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...

Photo: Compass.com
News, Real Estate

One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana  One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...

Marymount California University campus. Photo: Courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
News, Transportation

Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...

600 Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice is about to get another new restaurant...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Chamber Is Hiring!

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...

The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.
News

Man Killed in Mar Vista After Riding Bicycle Into Oncoming Traffic

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle...
Real Estate, Video

50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR