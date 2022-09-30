October 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: Plus Architects.

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard 

By Dolores Quintana

The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall and contain 85 apartment units over an unspecified amount of commercial space on the first floor and a two-level underground parking garage. 

Developers of the project have applied for and planned the building to adhere to the Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) incentives. When developers apply for and are approved for these incentives, they are allowed to bypass local zoning ordinances to build much bigger structures than the area will normally allow but only if they set aside a specific number of the units in the building as affordable housing. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the number of reserved units has not been revealed in the planning documents. 

Reza Amin is the property owner of the site according to public records and Venice Adventures is the company through which he owns the site. The former plans for 10801 Venice were listed as being considerably smaller than the current plan. The complex is designed by Plus Architects, and according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building’s design is to be a contemporary podium-style building with a rooftop deck and sloping and cantilevered balconies.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Ribbon Cutting Held for Venice-Adjacent Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Project will bring 37 units of 100 percent affordable housing to Lincoln Boulevard and Pacific Street By Dolores Quintana Community...

Photo: Compass.com
News, Real Estate

One of Venice’s Most Unique Homes Hits Market

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

$5.8 million price tag on Grand Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana  One of Venice’s most unique homes is now up...

Marymount California University campus. Photo: Courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity By Bill Kisliuk/UCLA Newsroom UCLA...
News, Transportation

Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...

600 Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice is about to get another new restaurant...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Chamber Is Hiring!

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...

The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.
News

Man Killed in Mar Vista After Riding Bicycle Into Oncoming Traffic

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle...
Real Estate, Video

50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR