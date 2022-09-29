Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...
Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location
September 29, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant
September 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana...
New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard
September 28, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Venice is about to get another new restaurant...
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
September 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...
Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City
September 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...
Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ Seeking New Location Following Fire
September 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Fire end of last month damages Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Dolores Quintana Baby Blues BBQ in Venice has unfortunately closed...
Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title
September 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years
September 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Estate sale set for September 30 and 31 By Dolores Quintana James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....Read more
POPULAR
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...Read more