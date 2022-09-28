Venice Chamber Is Hiring!

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce

The Venice Chamber of Commerce is seeking a Chief Operating Officer to manage the daily functions of the Chamber.

This position is perfect for someone who enjoys working remotely, and values flexibility and autonomy. Significant opportunities for innovation with a prominent role in helping to channel the Chamber into new and exciting pathways. The candidate will also be expected to cultivate sustainable relationships with the Chamber board and members, elected and city offices, and the extended Venice community.

The position will be for 30 hours per week with compensation commensurate with experience.

View Full Job Description