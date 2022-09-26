September 27, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.

Man Killed in Mar Vista After Riding Bicycle Into Oncoming Traffic

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell

A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle in Mar Vista. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela Avenue and Mitchell Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on Centinela Avenue and the cyclist was going north when the collision occurred.  

LAFD paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed the man to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. 

According to the LAPD, the driver stayed on the scene of the collision and cooperated with investigators. 

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not released the identity of the victim yet. The LAPD did note that he appeared to be in his 60s.  

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

in News
Related Posts
Rendering: Los Angeles Department of Health Services
News, Real Estate

Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...

Rendering: Rios.
News, Real Estate

Site Cleared for 123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Near Venice

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...
News

Metropolitan Water District Completes Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule Impacting Marina del Rey Residents

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

More than 4 million people affected by shutdown can now resume outdoor watering Residents and businesses in portions of Los...

Photo: Greyson Tarantino/Mami Wata.
News

Venice Surf Shop Reportedly Burglarized on Camera

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Footage posted on social media over the weekend documents burglary at Mami Wata on Abbot Kinney By Dolores Quintana Video...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kimama Cafe Hopes to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Mar Vista or Culver City

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Sisters Marine Lulu and Millie Nene Nabeshima fundraising for venture By Dolores Quintana Kimama Cafe, a vegan restaurant, is working...

Photo: Facebook (@babybluesbbq).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ Seeking New Location Following Fire

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Fire end of last month damages Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Dolores Quintana Baby Blues BBQ in Venice has unfortunately closed...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
News, Upbeat Beat

This Is My Brave Comes to Santa Monica’s Broad Stage for Live Show Shining a Light on Mental Illness and Addiction

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

September 25 show features community members who live with mental health challenges telling their stories through poetry, music, comedy and...
News, Upbeat Beat

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue in Venice to Celebrate National Drive Electric Week

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Thursday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST.   As part of Electric Car Week, on Thursday, September 22,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Lights Remain out at Venice Fishing Pier!

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

A major electrical system repair will take to get the pier illuminated once again.  By Nick Antonicello  The lights at...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin
News

17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR