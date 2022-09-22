Venice Surf Shop Reportedly Burglarized on Camera

Footage posted on social media over the weekend documents burglary at Mami Wata on Abbot Kinney

By Dolores Quintana

Video footage posted on social media shows a Venice surf shop being burglarized last week weekend.

A video from the Instagram account PPV-Tahoe reportedly shows a smash and grab robbery taking place at the Mami Wata Surf during the beginning of their off-season three days ago.

A man was climbing through the surf shop’s smashed front window and entered the store repeatedly, removing surfboards and merchandise from the store and loading them up into a waiting BMW. The man wore an orange hat, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. When the person filming the cell phone video approached the man’s car, he warned the witness that they should not touch his car. The account quoted a witness who said, “I was sitting outside African surfboards last night on Abbott Kinney, and some guy shattered the window behind me with a crow bar then stole a bunch of stuff.”

The Los Angeles Police Department and Mami Wata Surf have not responded to requests for comment by press time.