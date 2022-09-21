September 21, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue in Venice to Celebrate National Drive Electric Week

Thursday, September 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST.  

As part of Electric Car Week, on Thursday, September 22, Chevrolet will offer Los Angeles area residents the chance to experience driving an electric vehicle on Electric Avenue in Venice from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 

More people are considering going electric than ever before. According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 71% of Americans have expressed interest in buying or leasing an EV. 

To help educate consumers on electric vehicles, Chevrolet is taking over Electric Avenue by inviting the community to experience the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV with test drives, while learning from EV experts about home and public charging, EV ownership and more. Chevy’s newly revealed family of EVs will also be on Electric Avenue, including the Blazer EV and Equinox EV. Additionally, popular LA local TikTok content creator, Nick Cho of Your Korean Dad, will be the event host.

To sign up for the event, please visit this link.

