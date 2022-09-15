Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to you by the Distinguished Speaker Series.
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years
September 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Estate sale set for September 30 and 31 By Dolores Quintana James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
September 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers
September 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Savida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this...
Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar
September 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Market Street space set to open this fall By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
September 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains
September 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...
Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave
September 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...
Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery
August 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
