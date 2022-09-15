September 15, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to you by the Distinguished Speaker Series.

in Food & Drink, Video
Photo: Facebook (@JamesBeachVenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

Estate sale set for September 30 and 31  By Dolores Quintana James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a...
Charity, Community, Family, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Food & Drink

Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Savida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this...

Rendering: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

Market Street space set to open this fall  By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Video

Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Food & Drink

Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains

September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022

Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave

September 1, 2022

September 1, 2022

With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot  By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...
Food & Drink

Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery

August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022

New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
Video, Wellness

Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A

August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022

From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
Real Estate, Video

“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
Food & Drink, Video

New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Video, Wellness

Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials

August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022

Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Video

What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!

August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...

