Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research at 2XU Malibu Triathlon.
Mar Vista Chamber of Commerce Merges With Venice Chamber of Commerce
September 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Merger will give members greater opportunities to network The Venice Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome members of the...
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record
September 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History
August 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup...
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
Beyond Baroque Announces Winners of the Inaugural Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize & Scholarship
August 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
This year’s three Scholarship winners are Simone Wesley, Lucia Kornzweig, and Indigo Eatmon. The Prize winners are Tina Mai, Jessica...
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services
August 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
Venice Art Crawl Comes to the Canals This Week
August 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
August 18, 6-10 p.m. By Staff Writer The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) heads to the Venice Canals this week for...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue
August 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...
First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades
August 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...
