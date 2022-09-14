September 14, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research at 2XU Malibu Triathlon. 
Mar Vista Chamber of Commerce Merges With Venice Chamber of Commerce

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

Merger will give members greater opportunities to network  The Venice Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome members of the...
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos  Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History

August 31, 2022

August 31, 2022

Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup...
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A

August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022

From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...

Clockwise from top left: Indigo Eatmon, Lucia Kornzweig, Simone Wesley, Tina Mai, Jessica Kim, Fiona Lu, Anna Yang. Photos: Courtesy of Beyond Baroque.
Beyond Baroque Announces Winners of the Inaugural Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize & Scholarship

August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022

This year’s three Scholarship winners are Simone Wesley, Lucia Kornzweig, and Indigo Eatmon. The Prize winners are Tina Mai, Jessica...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

August 22, 2022

August 22, 2022

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials

August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022

Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!

August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Art Crawl Comes to the Canals This Week

August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022

August 18, 6-10 p.m. By Staff Writer The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) heads to the Venice Canals this week for...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

August 16, 2022

August 16, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m.  at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...
First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades

August 16, 2022

August 16, 2022

Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022

August 15, 2022

August 15, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...

