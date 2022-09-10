September 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering Vs. Reality for The Charlie Mar Vista! Photo: TCA Architects.

Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion

By Dolores Quintana

A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra Development, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

This former commercial building will hold 77 units in a six-story building. The ground floor will consist of 2,100 square feet of retail space with 84 parking spaces in an underground parking lot. 

TCA Architects designed the project that stretches over both sides of the street with one already completed building, The Charlie, at 12575 Venice and the second building at 12444 Venice. LaTerra Development bought the properties in 2019 with the intention of completing what they call The Venice Collection as two unique boutique communities. 

LaTerra Development describes the building and says, “more sophisticated and will include a leasing / uber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, co-working hub, courtyard, an oversized roof deck with dipping pool (one of the only rooftop pools on a wood frame building in all of Los Angeles) and an outdoor entertaining zone.” The developer requested and received entitlements due to the unit density of the project, 129 apartments in both buildings, which will require that LaTerra reserve 12 units in the development for use as deed-restricted, very low-income level housing.

