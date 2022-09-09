September 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.
in News, Veterans
