Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.
Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.
30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees
September 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent By Sam Catanzaro Snap Inc– the parent...
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
September 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger
September 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar
September 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Market Street space set to open this fall By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
September 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar
September 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior The family of a...
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage
September 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
New Housing Bills Passed By California Legislature To Increase Affordable Housing
September 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Bills Meant To Promote Density In Residential and Commercial Real Estate Development By Dolores Quintana The California State Legislature passed...
Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States
Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way? By Dolores Quintana Rental prices in the United...
Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce
Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...
Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC
National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana The Cinema Foundation...
Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave
September 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...
Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List
September 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...
Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun
August 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...
Jam In The Van Is Venice’s Solar Powered Music Studio And Pop Up Comedy Venue
August 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
The Project Also Has A Youtube Channel To Reach Audiences All Over The World By Dolores Quintana Jam In The...
