Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market

The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million

By Dolores Quintana

One of Venice’s coolest homes has now hit the market as reported by Beaumont Enterprise. The structure has the nickname The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million.

Listing agent, Jesper Inglis with Coldwell Banker Realty said, as quoted by Beaumont Enterprise, “This is a mostly concrete house. We’ve also got the huge beautiful sheets of glass in the front. They’re architecturally cool and also bring in so much light and visibility.’

With 3,586 square feet of space, the home is located at 533 Grand Blvd and is five blocks from the beach. It has four bedrooms and a grand total of seven bathrooms. As stated by the listing’s website, the home was “Innovatively designed by noted architects Nicholas Hopson and Klara Rodstrom, the MODERN home exhibits thoughtful, relevant and impactful livable design, flexible for any lifestyle.”

The estate is brand new. Inglis stated, as quoted by Beaumont Enterprise, “The ground floor has a theater room, a guest bedroom with its own bathroom, a powder room, the laundry, and garage.”

Most of the home’s best features are actually located on the upper levels to highlight their presence in a reverse floor plan created by the architects. The listing goes on to state that the structure has a “dreamy rooftop deck to catch those stunning sunsets, installed elevator, 2 additional “viewing” decks, bbq deck and sun deck, soaring 14-foot ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling glass on kitchen/great room level. Wide-plank light, French Oak flooring, polished concrete floors, MGS hardware, stainless steel Wolf/Sub-Zero kitchen wrapped in sleek Italian cabinetry, built-in Wolf “luxury coffee system.” The kitchen comes with a “Custom stainless steel-clad island, natural stone granite.”

The listing goes on to say that the bathrooms are a “must-see: large, beautiful, top-of-the-line finishes. The owner’s Suite Bath has a soaking tub and a Mr. Steam Shower system. Expansive glass on all floors provides all-day light. LED Lutron lighting system, motorized blinds.” and that the home has a “covered BBQ deck with a full kitchen accounts for 308 of the listed sq ft. Sundeck is an additional 319 sq ft with fire pit and seating area.” The front door is custom built out of steel and the Interior doors are pivot-hinged.

The estate has a radiant heating/cooling system, conventional HVAC for the owner’s suite and Media Room, an elevator that goes to all four floors of the structure including the rooftop deck which is comprised of 1,056 sq ft of usable deck space with a 360-degree view from horizon to DTLA.