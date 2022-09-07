September 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway. Photo: Google.

Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar

Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior

The family of a woman killed by a drunk driver in Vista Del Mar is demanding answers regarding the driver, who was previously arrested in February for a separate DUI incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on August 11, the suspect Neal Allen Cooper was arrested for vehicular homicide as a result of his involvement in a DUI-related fatal traffic collision on June 12, 2022.  The collision took place near Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway, by Dockweiler Beach in the City of Los Angeles. According to the LAPD, the victim, 21-year-old Jennifer Laneisha Bledsoe-Bean, was killed as a result of this collision. She was leaving a bonfire at the beach when the collision occurred. 

The LAPD says that because there were no witnesses, they needed a search warrant to obtain the truck’s data recorder, which indicated Cooper was driving around 100 mph.

Cooper was released from prison after posting bail. He now faces charges for vehicular homicide, and is set to appear in court on September 26.

The incident comes after Cooper was arrested in February arrested for drunk driving. Because nobody was hurt, however, in this incident, he was released on his own recognizance. Now the victim’s family is demanding answers about why he was released after killing Jennifer Laneisha Bledsoe-Bean. 

“Why did my family have to search public records to find he had another court date, go to his other court date and tell them that he killed my sister? And then he was remanded into custody?” Bledsoe-Bean’s sister Tiffany Lewis told CBS. “She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life and her death was preventable.”

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Housing Bills Passed By California Legislature To Increase Affordable Housing

September 5, 2022

Read more
September 5, 2022

Bills Meant To Promote Density In Residential and Commercial Real Estate Development By Dolores Quintana The California State Legislature passed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?  By Dolores Quintana Rental prices in the United...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana  The Cinema Foundation...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot  By Dolores Quintana This Labor Day Weekend is going to be...

Photo: Wonho Lee
Dining, News

Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana  The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...

Photo: Facebook
News

Jam In The Van Is Venice’s Solar Powered Music Studio And Pop Up Comedy Venue

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

The Project Also Has A Youtube Channel To Reach Audiences All Over The World By Dolores Quintana Jam In The...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana  The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Covid 19 Has Reduced Life Expectancy In California By At Least Two Years

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

People Of Color Disproportionately And More Seriously Affected By Dolores Quintana While many might believe that the pandemic is over,...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants  In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR