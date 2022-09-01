September 1, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Four Great Ice Cream Shops In Venice To Cool You Down During The Heatwave

With Record Temperatures, Ice Cream Will Hit The Spot 

By Dolores Quintana

This Labor Day Weekend is going to be an unseasonable scorcher, so why not cool down with some of the finest ice cream shops in Venice before heading to the beach?

There are four really wonderful ice cream shops in Venice that we would like to point out to help you stay frosty while the Southland bakes this week. You don’t even have to wait until the weekend to start checking them out. 

Wanderlust Creamery is located at 609 Lincoln Blvd and bills itself as artisanal ice cream inspired by travel. They have two menus, signature and seasonal. The signature menu has Sticky Rice + Mango, which is vegan, Kinder, Honey Lavender, Ube Malted Crunch®, Abuelita Malted Crunch, Japanese Neapolitan®, Wanderlust Vanilla, Vietnamese Rocky Road™, Earl Grey, Pandan Tres Leches™, Passionfruit Cacao Ⓥ, Gianduja Ⓥ, Smoky Road and Hokey Pokey.

Their seasonal flavors are Amalfi Pear Torte, Preserved Lemon + Candied Pistachio, Cherimoya, Pa Amb Xocolata, Chè Thái, vegan, Lilikoi Li Hing Pineapple, vegan. You can learn more about the seasonal flavors at their Flavor Blog.

Turn Dough is located at 1425 Ocean Front Walk and sells chimney cones and milkshakes for added chills. Their website describes their cones and ice cream and says, “We bring you the freshest and most unique chimney cake experience in Los Angeles and Venice Beach. Our cones and ice cream are handcrafted daily from scratch. We make sure our vanilla ice cream and the dough we make are as fresh as possible for your tasting desires. Chimney Cakes are very popular in Europe, specifically in Prague. We bring you a taste of Europe to Los Angeles on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on the Venice Beach Board Walk.”

Their ice cream is “ Italian Style Gelato Vanilla Bean (soft serve) and it’s made fresh daily.” and is “made with Grass-Fed Cattle Dairy Milk with no artificial sweeteners or corn syrups. We use natural Vanilla Beans.”

The shop has about 18 different types of cones built with their gelato and different kinds of toppings in the Chimney cones. They have options like Birthday Cake which is made with Nutella, Ice Cream, Oreos, Giant S’more, Rainbow Sprinkles, Chocolate Sauce and Raspberry Sauce or Caramello Toffifay which is made with Dulce de Leche sauce, Ice Cream, Toffifays, Graham Crackers, Caramel Sauce, Sea Salt Caramel Sauce and the deluxe Gold’n Kiss which is made with Nutella, Ice Cream, 24K Edible Gold, Ferrero Rocher.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is located at 540 Rose Ave and has all of the simple and creative ice cream flavors in freshly made waffle cones or cups that you could desire. 

Jeni’s website describes their philosophy by saying, “We build ice creams completely from scratch using a unique recipe honed and perfected over more than 20 years by our founder, Jeni Britton. Our ice creams have a uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, with bright flavor and clean finish. We’re here to set new standards for ice cream classics and to create our own. At Jeni’s, you’ll find flavors inspired by our curiosities—art, history, pop culture, and beyond—that simply don’t exist anywhere else.”

The shop has a simply mind-boggling array of rich ice cream flavors that you can buy at a scoop shop or have delivered to your home. Flavors like Salty Caramel, fire-toasted sugar with sea salt, vanilla, and grass-grazed milk, Darkest Chocolate, packed with Fair Trade cocoa and not much else, Brambleberry Crisp, Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Gooey Butter Cake, Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks, Salty Caramel with perennial favorite Wedding Cake returning for this season. 

Finally Salt & Straw which is located at 1357 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Their story is told on their website which says, “For years, Kim Malek was dreaming about the creation of a community gathering place. One where you could run into neighbors, spend time with family, or treat yourself. A great neighborhood place. The answer was clearly an ice cream shop. Enter Tyler, her cousin who wanted in. But there was a catch: Neither had ever made ice cream before. Luckily, Tyler wasn’t afraid of his rookie status. He spent $16 on four used ice cream makers and got to work, spending hours endlessly testing flavor ideas in his own personal Wonka-verse (a.k.a., Kim’s basement). Meanwhile, Kim cashed in her savings and bought a cart. And then the two of them turned to their community, asking friends—chefs, chocolatiers, brewers and farmers—for advice, finding inspiration everywhere they looked. And that’s how Salt & Straw came to be. Our ice cream gives you a moment of happiness and connection to the community around you. If you ever stop believing in magic, eat some ice cream.”

Currently, their menu is called The Veggies You Crave and features flavors such as Spinach Cake w/ Chocolate Tahini Fudge, Spinach, cake, and chocolate. Inspired by a classic Turkish dessert, spinach is baked into a fluffy golden-green cake slathered with chocolate frosting, then crumbled into a vanilla ice cream with smears of housemade tahini fudge and Charred Corn Curd, Cotija & Tajin. As an ode to Mexican street corn, Elote, torched corn is blended into curd and ribboned through a housemade mayo ice cream with a touch of lime & tajin, topped with crumbles of cotija cheese.

What Salt & Straw truly excels at is making ice cream with flavors that most people would not expect would make good ice cream, including using savory items to flavor the ice cream. They really go against the grain and have come up with some truly stellar combinations in the past, so if you have a more adventurous ice cream palate, this is the place for you.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Wonho Lee
Dining, News

Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana  The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...

Photo: Facebook
News

Jam In The Van Is Venice’s Solar Powered Music Studio And Pop Up Comedy Venue

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

The Project Also Has A Youtube Channel To Reach Audiences All Over The World By Dolores Quintana Jam In The...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana  The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Covid 19 Has Reduced Life Expectancy In California By At Least Two Years

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

People Of Color Disproportionately And More Seriously Affected By Dolores Quintana While many might believe that the pandemic is over,...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants  In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Mixed Use Structure Seeking Approval In Venice

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Former Snap Building Was Consumed In A Fire Benjamin Schonbrun has applied to redevelop the empty lot that he owns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
News

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...
Food & Drink

Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...

Steamed mussels from SALT. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Opinion

Review: Marina del Rey Hotel’s Restaurant Gets Revamp

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

An almost-perfect meal at SALT By Sam Catanzaro SALT, the Marina del Rey Hotel’s dockside restaurant, recently got a complete...

Photo: Facebook (@TheWaterfrontVenice).
Dining, News

Venice Beachside Bar Launches New Happy Hour

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Waterfront Venice has a new happy hour from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily By Dolores Quintana A Venice beachside...

Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Feature image: An August 21 paddle out in San Pedro for Derek Traeger. Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Life of Lifeguard Derek Traeger Celebrated in Paddle Out

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Community gathers August 21 for paddle out in San Pedro  By Sam Catanzaro This past weekend family, friends and colleagues...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR