Venice Beachside Bar Launches New Happy Hour

By Dolores Quintana

A Venice beachside bar has launched a new happy hour.

The Waterfront Venice has a new happy hour from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. The focus is on the traditional happy hour staples like beer and wine starting from $4.00, pitchers for $20.00 and snacks & food from $2.00.

The Waterfront is a California cuisine restaurant located in Venice Beach. The restaurant’s website states “With beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, we’re situated between Rose and Navy on the famous Venice Beach boardwalk. Our food and beverage menus celebrate California with carefully selected seasonal produce from local farms.”