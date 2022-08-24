August 24, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Clockwise from top left: Indigo Eatmon, Lucia Kornzweig, Simone Wesley, Tina Mai, Jessica Kim, Fiona Lu, Anna Yang. Photos: Courtesy of Beyond Baroque.

Beyond Baroque Announces Winners of the Inaugural Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize & Scholarship

This year’s three Scholarship winners are Simone Wesley, Lucia Kornzweig, and Indigo Eatmon. The Prize winners are Tina Mai, Jessica Kim, Fiona Lu, and Anna Yang

Beyond Baroque in Venice, one of the nation’s leading literary arts centers, is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize and Scholarship. This prize continues Beyond Baroque’s legacy of nurturing some of California’s finest poets, including Wanda Coleman, Amy Gerstler, and Amanda Gorman herself. This year’s three Scholarship winners are Simone Wesley, Lucia Kornzweig, and Indigo Eatmon. The Prize winners are Tina Mai, Jessica Kim, Fiona Lu, and Anna Yang. 

The Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize and Scholarship was created in honor of Beyond Baroque alumna and U.S. Presidential Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman, who, like  many other California poets and artists, spent the earliest days of her career attending workshops at Beyond Baroque.  Through this opportunity, Beyond Baroque seeks to recognize poets enrolled in grades 9-12 in California, and who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. 

Simone Wesley, a recipient of the scholarship, said about her writing, “I’ve learned to use the emotions brought up by my circumstance to create poetry that not only serves as an outlet for myself, but provides an emotional conduit for others, as well.” About receiving the award, first place prize winner and O.C. Youth Poet Laureate Tina Mai said, “it’s always surreal to find out that my work is reaching people and being recognized – not just tucked away in a document on my laptop.” Amanda Gorman’s relationship with Beyond Baroque is also special to Mai, who has read Amanda’s latest poetry collection “a dozen times.” 

The fund consisted of $10,000 in scholarship and poetry contest money for 9th, 10th, 11th, and college-bound 12th graders, an age range that reflects the early days of Amanda’s journey in poetry within the Beyond Baroque Student Poets’ program. College-bound students in 12th grade were eligible to apply for a scholarship award, and 9th, 10th and 11th graders were eligible to submit to the poetry contest. Beyond Baroque received approximately 130 applications across the scholarship and prize tracks, from students all over the state of California. The winners were selected by a panel of poets and writers. 

“The volume of applicants, and the quality of their work, only confirms what we already know: the future of poetry is incredibly bright,” said Beyond Baroque’s executive director, Quentin Ring. “Beyond Baroque would like to thank and recognize all of the applicants who shared their writing with the organization. It was an honor for our panel to read each student’s work, and to be able to recognize seven talented, admirable young people whose talent and dedication to poetry all exemplify Amanda Gorman’s legacy.”

Beyond Baroque will host a reading with the scholarship and prize winners on October 1, 2022. More information about the event will be announced in the coming weeks, and can be found at beyondbaroque.org, and on all social media platforms at @bblitarts. The opening of applications for the next Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize will be announced in 2023.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

Chance the Rapper. Photo: Facebook (Lori Burns)
News

Dog Goes Blind After Suspected Oxycodone Overdose in Santa Monica’s Palisades Park

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

August 14 incident leaves dog “Chance the Rapper” blind By Dolores Quintana Lori Burns, a resident of Calabasas, California, took...

The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey. Photo: Facebook.
News

Ritz-Carlton Ordered to Pay $535,000 in Environmental Lawsuit

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Marina del Rey location included in lawsuit  By Dolores Quintana A civil judgment against the Delaware-based hotelier Ritz Carlton was...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Real Estate

Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...

Breakwater Apartments in Marina del Rey. Photo: COE Architecture
News, Real Estate

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter).
News

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Derek Traeger passes away  By Dolores Quintana The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active...

Flood waters surging over the Oroville Dam spillway in California and damaging the surrounding channel on Feb. 11, 2017. Photo: William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources.
News

Scientists From UCLA Find Catastrophic Megastorm Now Twice as Likely to Happen in California

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Disaster that would likely cost $1 trillion, study finds By Dolores Quintana Climate scientists from UCLA and the National Center...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay).
News

Surfrider Foundation Hosting Beach Clean up This Weekend

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Sunday 1-3 at Grand Avenue Parking Lot Following a recent beach cleanup that resulted in 82 pounds of trash being...
News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Saturation Patrol in Venice-Area This Weekend

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm in Pacific Area The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will be conducting a DUI...
Dining, News

Goop Superfina Opening Westside Ghost Kitchen

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow coming to Santa Monica August 31 By Dolores Quintana Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow has added another arm to...

Photo: Instagram (Go Go Bird).
Dining, News

Chicken Tender Festival Coming to Beverly Hills This Weekend

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Tenderfest happening at the Wallis Annenberg Center this Saturday By Dolores Quintana  Tenderfest is coming to Beverly Hills at the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Art Crawl Comes to the Canals This Week

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

August 18, 6-10 p.m. By Staff Writer The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) heads to the Venice Canals this week for...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m.  at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR