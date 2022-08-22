August 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.

in Real Estate, Video
Breakwater Apartments in Marina del Rey. Photo: COE Architecture
News, Real Estate

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

August 20, 2022

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
Food & Drink, Video

New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Video, Wellness

Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials

August 17, 2022

Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Video

What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!

August 17, 2022

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
Video

First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades

August 16, 2022

Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
News, Video

Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022

August 15, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...

1169 Palms Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete

August 15, 2022

Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...
Real Estate, Video

Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

August 15, 2022

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Video

‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”

August 12, 2022

The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Food & Drink, Video

Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining

August 11, 2022

Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Video, Wellness

‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August

August 10, 2022

The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Video, Wellness

Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event

August 10, 2022

The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...

