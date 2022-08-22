A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
August 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades
August 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...
1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete
August 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”
August 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
August 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
August 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona's pedestrian-centric "Superblocks" to Los Angeles....Read more
POPULAR
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...Read more