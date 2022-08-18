August 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay).

Surfrider Foundation Hosting Beach Clean up This Weekend

Sunday 1-3 at Grand Avenue Parking Lot

Following a recent beach cleanup that resulted in 82 pounds of trash being removed from the beach in Playa del Rey, the Surfrider Foundation is holding another beach clean up this weekend just a bit south in El Segundo. 

This Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m., Surfrider South Bay is partnering with Dog Haus Running Club for a cleanup of El Segundo Beach. Surfrider will be set up next to the Grand Avenue Parking Lot. 

“Our local beaches are stewarded by volunteers just like you! We welcome you to an engaging day of toes in the sand with family, friends and new acquaintances, raising awareness about litter and plastic pollution,” event organizers said. “By taking practical action to protect the environment, your collection efforts allow Surfrider to use data to influence laws and reduce waste at the source!” 

To volunteer, visit https://volunteer.surfrider.org/opportunities/kTppzxFnqL 

The event comes a month after Surfrider South Bay held a very successful beach clean up in Playa del Rey. 

“We ended up having a strong turn-out and picked up 82 pounds of garbage from the beach.  It’s one of the best clean-ups by volume that Surfrider has done, so it was a real accomplishment,” said Ian MacDonald of Surfrider South Bay. 

To learn more about the organization, visit surfrider.org

