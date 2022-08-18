New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades
August 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”
August 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
August 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant
August 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches
August 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic "street" food including vegan-friendly options.
Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash
Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...Read more