What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local businesses!

* Casting your vote only takes two minutes and can be done by visiting this link – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BestofVenice2022

* Email us at info@mirrormediagroupla.com with write-in candidates if your favorite businesses are not listed.* Voting is open from August 10 – September 1, and we will announce the results on September 30.

* Be sure to share this survey with your friends and colleagues. Voting is a great way to help your favorite local businesses!