August 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Venice Art Crawl Comes to the Canals This Week

August 18, 6-10 p.m.

By Staff Writer

The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) heads to the Venice Canals this week for a combination that promises to be a uniquely Venetian celebration.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

“The Venice Canals are a piece of art themselves, from Abbot Kinney, the founder of Venice,” said VAC President Sunny Bak.  “And then when you add the beautiful homes and all the great art from local artists… What could be better than seeing that?  It’s the recipe for the perfect summer evening!”

Bak invited homeowners in the Canals to allow a local artist to display their work in their home and/or patio for the evening.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to meet the artists and other art-lovers in their community and be a part of an event in a fun and easy way,” Bak said. 

Popup events are happening near the Canals including a hub at Podshare at 522 Venice Boulevard. The Canals aren’t the only places hosting an art party that night, as Park Place home owners will be showing art, music and mingling as well. In addition to interactive art installations, the Alcott Center for Mental Health Services will feature the work of artists in their Studio Art classes. See the map the day before the event for location.

Following the Art Crawl, the Rose Room at 6 Rose Ave will present a pop-up gallery and official VAC after party 9-12 p.m. for $10 

Maps will be online at www.veniceartcrawl.com Low cost parking is available at the parking lot at Venice Boulevard and Pacific Avenue until midnight.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m.  at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...
News, Video

Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal Of Hazardous Waste: YO! Venice Show – August 15th, 2022

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Ritz Carlton Ordered To Pay Over Half Million Penalties For Unlawful Disposal...

1169 Palms Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done By Dolores Quintana A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
News

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...

Anne Heche in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

UPDATE: Anne Heche has died at 53 from injuries sustained in a Mar Vista car crash last week. https://yovenice.com/2022/08/12/anne-heche-dies-following-mar-vista-crash/ Representatives...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News

Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Photo: whoispachamama.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR