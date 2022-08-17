Venice Art Crawl Comes to the Canals This Week

August 18, 6-10 p.m.

By Staff Writer

The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) heads to the Venice Canals this week for a combination that promises to be a uniquely Venetian celebration.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

“The Venice Canals are a piece of art themselves, from Abbot Kinney, the founder of Venice,” said VAC President Sunny Bak. “And then when you add the beautiful homes and all the great art from local artists… What could be better than seeing that? It’s the recipe for the perfect summer evening!”

Bak invited homeowners in the Canals to allow a local artist to display their work in their home and/or patio for the evening.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to meet the artists and other art-lovers in their community and be a part of an event in a fun and easy way,” Bak said.

Popup events are happening near the Canals including a hub at Podshare at 522 Venice Boulevard. The Canals aren’t the only places hosting an art party that night, as Park Place home owners will be showing art, music and mingling as well. In addition to interactive art installations, the Alcott Center for Mental Health Services will feature the work of artists in their Studio Art classes. See the map the day before the event for location.

Following the Art Crawl, the Rose Room at 6 Rose Ave will present a pop-up gallery and official VAC after party 9-12 p.m. for $10

Maps will be online at www.veniceartcrawl.com Low cost parking is available at the parking lot at Venice Boulevard and Pacific Avenue until midnight.