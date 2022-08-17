LAPD to Conduct DUI Saturation Patrol in Venice-Area This Weekend

Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm in Pacific Area

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol in the Venice area this weekend.

According to the LAPD, the DUI saturation patrol will in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Pacific Area, which includes Venice, Del Rey, Manchester Square, Mar Vista, Oakwood, Palms, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista and Westchester.

The DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk. Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety,” said LAPD Commander Pasos.

The Los Angeles Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.