Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista

Come, sit, stay, and laugh for a good cause! On Thursday, Aug. 18, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace will host New York-based comedy show, Must Love Dogs and Comedy, a dog-friendly comedy show to support animal rescue and create a space for underrepresented performers. The show will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8:30 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace at 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista, CA 90094.

“As part of the month-long “DOGust” celebration – the universal shelter dogs’ birthday – PetSpace brings the comedy show to the West Coast for a lively evening for a good cause, hosting humans and their furry friends in their outdoor Barks and Rec yard,” event organizers said in a press release.

The night’s line-up includes acclaimed comedians Danielle Perez, Mateen Steward, Robby Hoffman, Theresa Bateman, host Jolie Dudley, and others.

According to event organizers, Must Love Dogs and Comedy is a female and minority-owned small business that produces dog-friendly comedy events for change. A portion of all ticket sales are donated to animal rescue efforts and lineups heavily feature women, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and POC performers showcasing stand up, musical, storytelling, character, and sketch comedy acts for humans and their canine friends. TimeOut NY recently called the series “The happiest place in NYC!”

DOGust continues on Saturday, Aug. 20, with PetSpace’s DOGust Birthday Bash featuring games, photo ops, food trucks, party favors, a pup pool pawty, and more. And on Thursday, Aug. 25, as PetSpace hosts Work of Arf, an interactive drawing and watercolor workshop with pet portrait artist Annie Brown.

Tickets are $25 and include two free drinks from Three Weavers Brewing Company or Rescue Rosé and a pup treat from JustFoodForDogs. A portion of all tickets will be donated to the Annenberg PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.