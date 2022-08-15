1930s Venice Bungalow Revamp Nearly Complete

Palms Penmar Ranch development almost done

By Dolores Quintana

A project to revamp a collection of 1930s bungalows in Venice is nearly complete.

The transformation of the former bungalow court at 1169 Palms Boulevard in Venice is nearly complete as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development has been named Palms Penmar Ranch and is at the corner of Palms and Penmar.

The bungalows were extant from 1937 and the developer 1169 Palms, LLC. The lot was divided into seven small lots and one lot for parking to suit the new development. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the designer of the project is architect Julie Hart and the new homes will each have a second floor and gabled roofs and black exteriors.