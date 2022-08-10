August 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event

The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law enforcement and social services in your neighborhood.
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay

August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022

Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches

August 9, 2022

August 9, 2022

Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022

August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series

August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022

After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo

August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022

Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth

August 3, 2022

August 3, 2022

The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail

August 2, 2022

August 2, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire

August 2, 2022

August 2, 2022

Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...
L.A. County Considers New Developments For Marina Del Rey Waterfront: YO! Venice Show – August 1st, 2022

August 1, 2022

August 1, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A. County Considers New Developments For Marina Del Rey Waterfront * Venice Heritage...
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.

August 1, 2022

August 1, 2022

A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen...
Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized

July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022

The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging

July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022

WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...

