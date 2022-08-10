The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August 27th. Tune in to learn how to help your local shelter and enroll in a low-cost animal vaccine clinic in this video brought to you by The L.A Marathon.
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
August 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
August 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches
August 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...
L.A. County Considers New Developments For Marina Del Rey Waterfront: YO! Venice Show – August 1st, 2022
August 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A. County Considers New Developments For Marina Del Rey Waterfront * Venice Heritage...
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
August 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen...
Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized
July 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging
July 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
