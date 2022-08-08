Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave
* ‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option
‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing
August 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
Updating Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement?
August 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
Venice Boulevard Mixed-use Development Nearly Complete
August 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
August 5, 2022 Nick Antonicello
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools
August 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Final vote expected next week By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to...
Coming Soon: Third Annual Century City ‘Rock & Roll Casino Night’
August 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Proceeds from the August 25 event support Chamber programs and services for the business community By Susan Payne The Century...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Nate ‘n Al’s Deli Reopens Renovated Indoor Dining Area
August 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Longtime deli reopens indoor dining for first time since pandemic By Dolores Quintana The iconic Nate ‘n Al’s Deli has...
NYC-Based Superfood Smoothie Restaurant Opens on Abbot Kinney
August 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Loco Coco now open at 1202 Abbot Kinney Loco Coco, the vegan, superfood-based bowl and smoothie restaurant founded in 2017...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Interview: Westside Baseball Team Wins 2022 Easton Elite World Series
August 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coach Eric Beckerman speaks about the challenges and the triumphs of the season By Dolores Quintna For a long time,...
Los Angeles Votes to Amend Charter In Favor of LA City-Based Businesses
August 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Measure BB will allow LA to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city...
Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
