August 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering: AUX Architecture.

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City’s Wende Museum has officially broken ground on the addition of Glorya Kaufman Creative Community Center as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

This addition would include a three-story, 7,022 square foot community center with six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden, and multi-use space, incorporating a multi-purpose room for live performance and literary events, classrooms for dance and art instruction, a demonstration garden, skill-sharing and resource exchange areas, meeting rooms, tutorial offices, dedicated places for hands-on learning opportunities, and exhibition spaces. There will also be ancillary spaces that will be used to facilitate the operation of the facility, including offices, meeting rooms, and a small kitchen facility for on-site catering.\

 “The creation of the Wende’s Creative Community Center—in conjunction with its partner organizations—signals Culver City’s commitment to ensuring access and engagement for all. Further, the eventual completion of this project will include much-needed affordable housing for international and local artists right here in our own community,” Culver City Mayor Dr. Daniel Lee.

The designer of record is AUX Architecture and they and the Museum recently held a groundbreaking ceremony according to Urbanize Los Angeles. AUX refers to the project as an adaptive reuse of the current building on the property.

