July 27, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: cedars-sinai.org

Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report

In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California

By Sam Catanzaro

Cedars-Sinai has been named the #2 hospital in the nation and #1 in California in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2022-23” rankings, replacing UCLA Health as the top hospital in the state. 

The 2022-2023 U.S. News rankings–based on patient outcomes, patient experience, technology, reputation and a variety of other health-related measures–were released on July 23. 

This year, Cedars-Sinai was ranked as the best hospital in California and the second best in the country. Last year, UCLA Health earned the top spot in California and the third spot nationally while Cedars was named the second best in the state and #6 nationally. 

Cedars-Sinai had 11 specialties ranked nationally, according to US News in these clinical areas: Cancer (#11); Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3); Diabetes & Endocrinology (#12); Ear, Nose & Throat (#3); Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2); Geriatrics (#10); Neurology & Neurosurgery (#7); Obstetrics & Gynecology (#15); Orthopedics (#3); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#3); and Urology (#3). 

 “Thanks to the dedication of our physicians, nurses, academic leaders and thousands of others on our staff, Cedars-Sinai continues to provide innovative healthcare, enhanced by our commitment to pioneering research, teaching and education,” said Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System. “We are proud of Cedars-Sinai’s contributions to our diverse Los Angeles community as well as nationally and globally.

Cedars-Sinai has two hospitals in Los Angeles: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Boulevard and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. In addition, it has affiliate hospitals in Torrance (Torrance Memorial Medical Center) and Pasadena (Huntington Health). 

For the second year in a row, the Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital in the country. 

Elsewhere on the Westside, Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica was ranked #17 in California and #9 in Los Angeles. A bit further east, Keck Medical Center of USC was named #7 in California and #3 in Los Angeles, while Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center was ranked #20 in California and #11 in Los Angeles.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: annenbergpetspace.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay).
News, Upbeat Beat

Surfrider Foundation Hosting Playa del Rey Beach Cleanup This Weekend

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

July 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Toe’s Beach The Surfrider Foundation is hosting a beach cleanup in Playa...
News, Video

Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd: YO! Venice Show – July 25th, 2022

July 25, 2022

Read more
July 25, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd * Hyperion...
News

Construction Begins on Mixed-Use Development at Former Coco’s Restaurant Space

July 25, 2022

Read more
July 25, 2022

$210 Million development will bring 230 units and 11,450 square feet of retail to Jefferson Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 3MR...

Renderings: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAX Shuttle Bus Crash Sends Seven People to Hospital

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Thursday afternoon collision results in two serious injuries By Sam Catanzaro A crowded LAX shuttle bus was involved in a...

Photo: Facebook (@AyaraThaiCuisine).
Dining, News

Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays By Dolores Quintana Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is...

Photo: Facebook (@NonStop Sushi)
Dining, News

Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi By Dolores Quintana Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second...

Photo: Facebook (@PaniniKabobGrill)
Dining, News

Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab Grill soon,...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July...

Aleksei Archer. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Actress/Activist Aleksei Archer’s New Project “Venice Beach Scumbags” Presents Life on the Edge Here at the Beach!

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

Archer’s complex grief journey forced her to write a TV show about the scumbags of Venice Beach, demonstrating why some...

A 2021 mugshot of Abelardo. Photo: Glendale Police Department.
Crime, News

Update: 28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Suspect charged in April 15 Venice murder By Sam Catanzaro A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in...
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
News, Video

Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR