Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd: YO! Venice Show – July 25th, 2022

* Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd 
* Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Receives Six Violations In One Month
News

Construction Begins on Mixed-Use Development at Former Coco’s Restaurant Space

July 25, 2022

July 25, 2022

$210 Million development will bring 230 units and 11,450 square feet of retail to Jefferson Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 3MR...
Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

July 25, 2022

July 25, 2022

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...

Renderings: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus

July 22, 2022

July 22, 2022

Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAX Shuttle Bus Crash Sends Seven People to Hospital

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

Thursday afternoon collision results in two serious injuries By Sam Catanzaro A crowded LAX shuttle bus was involved in a...
Food & Drink, Video

Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...

Photo: Facebook (@AyaraThaiCuisine).
Dining, News

Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays By Dolores Quintana Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is...

Photo: Facebook (@NonStop Sushi)
Dining, News

Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi By Dolores Quintana Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second...

Photo: Facebook (@PaniniKabobGrill)
Dining, News

Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab Grill soon,...
Video, Wellness

Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July...

Aleksei Archer. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Actress/Activist Aleksei Archer’s New Project “Venice Beach Scumbags” Presents Life on the Edge Here at the Beach!

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

Archer’s complex grief journey forced her to write a TV show about the scumbags of Venice Beach, demonstrating why some...
Food & Drink, Video

Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!

July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022

July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...

A 2021 mugshot of Abelardo. Photo: Glendale Police Department.
Crime, News

Update: 28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022

Suspect charged in April 15 Venice murder By Sam Catanzaro A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in...
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...

