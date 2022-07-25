Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd
* Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Receives Six Violations In One Month
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd: YO! Venice Show – July 25th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Construction Begins on Mixed-Use Development at Former Coco’s Restaurant Space
July 25, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$210 Million development will bring 230 units and 11,450 square feet of retail to Jefferson Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 3MR...
Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council
July 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...
New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus
July 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
LAX Shuttle Bus Crash Sends Seven People to Hospital
July 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Thursday afternoon collision results in two serious injuries By Sam Catanzaro A crowded LAX shuttle bus was involved in a...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience
Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays By Dolores Quintana Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is...
Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey
4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi By Dolores Quintana Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second...
Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey
Maxella Avenue location for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab Grill soon,...
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
July 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City
July 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...
Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend
July 20, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July...
Actress/Activist Aleksei Archer’s New Project “Venice Beach Scumbags” Presents Life on the Edge Here at the Beach!
July 20, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Archer’s complex grief journey forced her to write a TV show about the scumbags of Venice Beach, demonstrating why some...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Update: 28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder
July 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect charged in April 15 Venice murder By Sam Catanzaro A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in...
City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record
July 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd: YO! Venice Show – July 25th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Stabbing Suspect Near Abbot Kinney And Venice Blvd * Hyperion...Read more
POPULAR
Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience
Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays By Dolores Quintana Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is...Read more