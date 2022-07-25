Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council
New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus
July 22, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
July 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022
July 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...
Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development
July 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...
Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market
July 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$2.9 million price tag for custom home By Dolores Quintana A notable and unique home has recently been made available...
Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike
July 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday
July 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build By Susan Payne Accessory...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm * Westchester’s...
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
Developer Finishes Construction on Luxury Apartments Near Venice High School
July 8, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...Read more