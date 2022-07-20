July 20, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Aleksei Archer. Photo: Courtesy.

Actress/Activist Aleksei Archer’s New Project ‘Venice Beach Scumbags’ Presents Life on the Edge Here at the Beach!

Archer’s complex grief journey demonstrates why good people who do wrong things for the right reasons

By Nick Antonicello

For Aleksei Archer, offering a woman’s perspective on the edgy underworld that is her latest project Venice Scumbags, is a work from the heart and a tribute to her Dad who she lost to depression and ultimately suicide.

I met her several weeks ago at the Venice Farmer’s Market as she drove a cool golf cart that promoted her brand and space here in the community.

It was obvious to me she had something serious to say.

Aleksei Archer, a working actress and activist has centered her latest work around a project so personal that it reflects this sense of “begging for forgiveness, while asking for permission.”

Like so many Venetians, this former New Yorker and also an operatic trained singer is solidifying the necessary capital to pitch the project to willing partners.

For now, the 12-year resident and 8-year beachfront occupant is in partnership in selling the concept and seeking financing to launch the show and further enhance her brand.

More than just a television pilot, Archer is promoting her point-of-view while growing an ever-increasing local and loyal fan base.

“We’re shopping the show, the goal is to have a hit to broaden my reach and passions,” offered Archer.

Archer believes “Venice Beach Scumbags” is timely as living in Venice today in that it offers a young woman’s perspective of the change we see in Venice at so many levels, each and every day.

“I love Venice. I like the change. I feel safe here.”

The youthful and edgy actress, who recently co-starred with Ann Heche in “The Vanished”, a controversial film about child abduction and personal redemption is another example of taking on roles that reflect real time issues within our community and culture. In that film, Archer is sultry and seductive and enjoyed working with Heche, who has had a long career in Hollywood in such major hits like “Donnie Brasco.”

In many ways Archer’s personal journey is weaved in grief, recovery and moving on.

Her Dad, who she lost in April of 2017 is complicated not only by taking his own life, but his personal battle with depression that she was not aware until his funeral. Complicating Archer’s challenges is the fact her Mother is now showing early signs of dementia, yet another complication that impacts her world view, but only makes this aspiring talent tougher and stronger.

The project took seven days to shoot and she raised $126,000 to get Venice Beach Scumbags off the ground with most of the locations shot here in popular settings in Dogtown.

“My father was my idol, my best friend,” noted Archer who has two brothers back east.

In describing the show, Archer best personifies the project as “Breaking Bad meets Weeds.”

Her character in the show is forced into the underbelly of drugs as this king pin of sorts, but sees the lead as less aware, and a personality in need if development.

For healing and suicide loss are recurring themes as Archer continues to recover personally through this professional endeavor so close to her center.

When asked how she was doing, she was blunt and to the point.

“I’m good. While in a previously in a toxic relationship, the timing of the pandemic was hard. I have found aspects of joy in this new world.”

Relying on Yoga, working out, making new friends and working professionally again all have been personally therapeutic as she recently was in a commercial for Verizon.

And living at her oceanfront walk apartment has lent perspective to her journey.

And as a suicide loss survivor, moving forward and moving on is what helps deal with what she describes as “complex grief.”

Archer has started a new charity Morning Glory to raise awareness of suicide loss as a memorial to her father.

“I’m excited by the prospects of the show and optimistic the project will successfully move forward,” said Archer as she spoke fondly of her pet pigeons and the direction of her project as well as her life here in Venice.

“I’m creating a brand and opening doors all at the same time. My personal healing and professional success are connected and that’s a good thing. I want to remain grounded.”

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who writes about politics, community culture and the impact on Venice. He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
A 2021 mugshot of Abelardo. Photo: Glendale Police Department.
Crime, News

28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

Suspect charged in April 15 Venice murder By Sam Catanzaro A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in...
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...
News, Video

Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute * Construction Is...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photos: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

$2.9 million price tag for custom home By Dolores Quintana A notable and unique home has recently been made available...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice Intersection This Weekend

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue checkpoint coming this Saturday Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday, July 14 DUI...

Photo: Facebook (@FatSalsDeli).
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Opening Venice Beach Location

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

27 Washington Boulevard storefront planned for popular sandwich shop By Dolores Quintana Fat Sal’s Deli will open a new location...

401k Food and Wine in Venice. Photo: Instagram (@401kfoodandwine).
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR