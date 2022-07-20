Actress/Activist Aleksei Archer’s New Project ‘Venice Beach Scumbags’ Presents Life on the Edge Here at the Beach!

Archer’s complex grief journey demonstrates why good people who do wrong things for the right reasons

By Nick Antonicello

For Aleksei Archer, offering a woman’s perspective on the edgy underworld that is her latest project Venice Scumbags, is a work from the heart and a tribute to her Dad who she lost to depression and ultimately suicide.

I met her several weeks ago at the Venice Farmer’s Market as she drove a cool golf cart that promoted her brand and space here in the community.

It was obvious to me she had something serious to say.

Aleksei Archer, a working actress and activist has centered her latest work around a project so personal that it reflects this sense of “begging for forgiveness, while asking for permission.”

Like so many Venetians, this former New Yorker and also an operatic trained singer is solidifying the necessary capital to pitch the project to willing partners.

For now, the 12-year resident and 8-year beachfront occupant is in partnership in selling the concept and seeking financing to launch the show and further enhance her brand.

More than just a television pilot, Archer is promoting her point-of-view while growing an ever-increasing local and loyal fan base.

“We’re shopping the show, the goal is to have a hit to broaden my reach and passions,” offered Archer.

Archer believes “Venice Beach Scumbags” is timely as living in Venice today in that it offers a young woman’s perspective of the change we see in Venice at so many levels, each and every day.

“I love Venice. I like the change. I feel safe here.”

The youthful and edgy actress, who recently co-starred with Ann Heche in “The Vanished”, a controversial film about child abduction and personal redemption is another example of taking on roles that reflect real time issues within our community and culture. In that film, Archer is sultry and seductive and enjoyed working with Heche, who has had a long career in Hollywood in such major hits like “Donnie Brasco.”

In many ways Archer’s personal journey is weaved in grief, recovery and moving on.

Her Dad, who she lost in April of 2017 is complicated not only by taking his own life, but his personal battle with depression that she was not aware until his funeral. Complicating Archer’s challenges is the fact her Mother is now showing early signs of dementia, yet another complication that impacts her world view, but only makes this aspiring talent tougher and stronger.

The project took seven days to shoot and she raised $126,000 to get Venice Beach Scumbags off the ground with most of the locations shot here in popular settings in Dogtown.

“My father was my idol, my best friend,” noted Archer who has two brothers back east.

In describing the show, Archer best personifies the project as “Breaking Bad meets Weeds.”

Her character in the show is forced into the underbelly of drugs as this king pin of sorts, but sees the lead as less aware, and a personality in need if development.

For healing and suicide loss are recurring themes as Archer continues to recover personally through this professional endeavor so close to her center.

When asked how she was doing, she was blunt and to the point.

“I’m good. While in a previously in a toxic relationship, the timing of the pandemic was hard. I have found aspects of joy in this new world.”

Relying on Yoga, working out, making new friends and working professionally again all have been personally therapeutic as she recently was in a commercial for Verizon.

And living at her oceanfront walk apartment has lent perspective to her journey.

And as a suicide loss survivor, moving forward and moving on is what helps deal with what she describes as “complex grief.”

Archer has started a new charity Morning Glory to raise awareness of suicide loss as a memorial to her father.

“I’m excited by the prospects of the show and optimistic the project will successfully move forward,” said Archer as she spoke fondly of her pet pigeons and the direction of her project as well as her life here in Venice.

“I’m creating a brand and opening doors all at the same time. My personal healing and professional success are connected and that’s a good thing. I want to remain grounded.”

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who writes about politics, community culture and the impact on Venice. He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com