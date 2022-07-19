July 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A 2021 mugshot of Abelardo. Photo: Glendale Police Department.

28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

Suspect charged in April 15 Venice murder

By Sam Catanzaro

A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in Venice that took place earlier this year. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 15 around 4:50 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the call of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive and discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. West Bureau Homicide responded and conducted a death investigation. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Neal, a resident of the location, and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson, a visitor.

On May 19, 2022, LAPD Southeast Division officers were involved in a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Abelardo Bon, a resident of Los Angeles, for assaulting an officer. 

West Bureau Homicide detectives later determined that Bon was the suspect involved in the double murder.

Though the motive for the killings is still undetermined, it is not believed to be a random incident,” the LAPD said in a press release announcing the charges against Bon. 

On July 12, 2022, the case against Bon was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (DA) Office, who filed two counts of murder against Bon.

Anyone with information about the murders or Bon is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.

The charges come just a year after Bon was arrested by Glendale police for stealing a car. In the Glendale incident, police officers located a stolen vehicle and a felony stop was conducted. The driver, later identified Bon, exited the vehicle and fled. Bon was ultimately detained and throughout the investigation it was learned that he had a no bail warrant out for his arrest.

Bon was later released after no charges were filed by the Los Angeles County DA. The DA’s office was not immediately available for comment.

