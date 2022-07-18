July 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute 
* Construction Is Officially Underway For The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photos: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market

July 16, 2022

July 16, 2022

$2.9 million price tag for custom home By Dolores Quintana A notable and unique home has recently been made available...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice Intersection This Weekend

July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022

Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue checkpoint coming this Saturday Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday, July 14 DUI...

Photo: Facebook (@FatSalsDeli).
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Opening Venice Beach Location

July 14, 2022

July 14, 2022

27 Washington Boulevard storefront planned for popular sandwich shop By Dolores Quintana Fat Sal’s Deli will open a new location...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens

July 14, 2022

July 14, 2022

“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...

401k Food and Wine in Venice. Photo: Instagram (@401kfoodandwine).
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...
Video, Wellness

Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety

July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022

Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...
Transportation, Video

Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy

July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022

The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...

