Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot on Social Distancing Dispute: YO! Venice Show – July 18th, 2022

* Woman Attacked In Marina Home Depot On Social Distancing Dispute
* Construction Is Officially Underway For The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor
Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development
July 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...
Venice Canal-Adjacent Home With ‘Banksy Shower’ Included Hits Market
July 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$2.9 million price tag for custom home By Dolores Quintana A notable and unique home has recently been made available...
Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike
1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...
Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers
Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...
Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!
July 15, 2022 Nick Antonicello
LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?
Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice Intersection This Weekend
Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue checkpoint coming this Saturday Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday, July 14 DUI...
Fat Sal’s Opening Venice Beach Location
July 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
27 Washington Boulevard storefront planned for popular sandwich shop By Dolores Quintana Fat Sal’s Deli will open a new location...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp
Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life
Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center Venice Family Clinic, a...
Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday
Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build By Susan Payne Accessory...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison
July 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
