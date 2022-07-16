July 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rendering Runberg Architecture Group

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction

By Dolores Quintana

A new senior housing complex has begun its vertical construction phase in Culver City at 11141 Washington Boulevard two months after breaking ground as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles

SRM Development and Westmont Living are the developers of record. 

This development project is a five-story building that will hold 134 units, which includes 154 assisted living and memory care units, that sits above an underground parking garage that will hold 84 vehicles and 2,300 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

The architectural design is being handled by Runberg Architectural Group and the plans show that the design will have two courtyards including one street-facing Washington Boulevard on the ground floor. The exteriors will be made of a mix of brick, aluminum, stucco and fiber cement panels. 

The developer’s presentation to the community in 2020 indicated that the rents for the assisted living units would range from $4,500 a month for a studio to $6,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. The estimate for the completion of the project is 18 months.

in News, Real Estate
