July 15, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LASD.org

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna!

By Nick Antonicello

 The iconic and legendary Kenneth Hahn, arguably LA’s most productive county supervisor ever is probably rolling in his grave as leftists Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis, both embedded downtown insiders and career politicians are trying to use “charter reform” to hold the position of LA County Sheriff hostage to their defunding law enforcement agenda by creating the authority to remove this elected official if four of the five county supervisors agree!

For the politics of it all is so obvious.

Are they seeking the same intrusion of power over the office of LA County District Attorney George Gascon, currently under the threat of yet another recall or Jeffrey Prang the very competent and effective assessor for LA County?

Of course not.

For this is not about reforming county government or ensuring that the sheriff’s office is more accountable, transparent or even productive, but a political “catch-all” attempt to drive a duly elected law enforcement official from office simply because they don’t like him!

For this gang of five, elected in non-competitive, non-partisan races operate under the radar of invisibility and are for the most part accountable to no one except for the public employees who fuel their campaign coffers, now want to take down Sheriff Alex Villanueva and castrate the office’s ability to function as an independent and autonomous law enforcement agency it needs to be.

For does anyone really believe five embedded politico’s like this bunch at the board of supervisors can effectively manage a $38 billion-dollar budget with no directly-elected county executive?

Why are they not proposing a full-time county executive for the most populated county here in the United States today?

The answer is obvious.

And does anyone believe that the 10 million people of LA County are being properly represented by for what are the most part, five political hacks who troll from one elective office to another?

For when does this masquerade of competent government get exposed?

The LA Times?

The local broadcast media?

Heaven help us!

For if these knuckle-heads of the left truly cared about their constituents, they would form a standing Charter Study Commission to make specific recommendations to voters on how best to govern and improve the delivery of services at the county level instead of soiling reform with the stench and hand of politics as usual!

For starters, how about expanding the size of the LA Board of Supervisors to fifteen, the same size as the LA City Council so that residents would have a far more active and productive say in what is now a detached and removed county apparatus?

And how does this board of just five act as both a collective executive and legislative branch all at once?

It does not.

Instead of a serious examination of county government, they have way too much time on their collective hands and this latest dent in democracy only confirms that five sitting females can be a just as much a stain on democracy than five white dudes serving in the same ineffective capacity!

LA County has non-partisan elections to prevent partisan politics and policy such as this.

The electoral process has yielded two finalists to serve as our next sheriff, and not to be held hostage by a practice they would never apply to themselves and the office they hold!

For the role of the LA County Sheriff represents just a portion of overall spending that needs to be immune and shielded from the obvious power grab of Mitchell and Solis, hell bent in turning this office into a “hand puppet” of the board of supervisors!

For how can this Sheriff have any sense of independence if the board at anytime can willfully erase an election and eradicate this duly elected official if just four supervisors decide to do so?

For who is watching the supervisors?

For this proposal has everything to do with politics, the kind of gutter strategy that leaves the power ultimately with politicians while picking the electoral politics of the people!

Sheriff Villanueva has served four years and now the people will decide his fate, not political hacks like Mitchell and Solis!

Time for real reform at the county level like a directly-elected executive and expansion of the board of supervisors so that this massive amount of power is no longer consolidated into the hands of a few.

Venice Beach has benefitted from a sheriff not afraid to take-on the status quo.

That sense of democracy and democratic action needs to continue and not be stymied by embedded professionals who seek more power, not more effective county government.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who speaks out on issue of public policy and government and how they impact Venice. He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News
Related Posts
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice Intersection This Weekend

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue checkpoint coming this Saturday Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday, July 14 DUI...

Photo: Facebook (@FatSalsDeli).
Dining, News

Fat Sal’s Opening Venice Beach Location

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

27 Washington Boulevard storefront planned for popular sandwich shop By Dolores Quintana Fat Sal’s Deli will open a new location...

401k Food and Wine in Venice. Photo: Instagram (@401kfoodandwine).
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
News, Video

Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022

July 11, 2022

Read more
July 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm * Westchester’s...

Photo: Nick Boswell Photography
News, Upbeat Beat

Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022

July 9, 2022

Read more
July 9, 2022

35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...

The Matteson Flats. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Developer Finishes Construction on Luxury Apartments Near Venice High School

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month  By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Ray Romano Selling Venice Home

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

$2.4 million price tag on property By Dolores Quintana Actor Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) is selling his property in...
News, Real Estate

Day of Tree Care with Verdant Venice Group

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Join the Venice Chamber in Action Committee and Venice Verdant Group for a day of tree care: mulching, watering, weeding,...
News

LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR