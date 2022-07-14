July 15, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@FatSalsDeli).

Fat Sal’s Opening Venice Beach Location

27 Washington Boulevard storefront planned for popular sandwich shop

By Dolores Quintana

Fat Sal’s Deli will open a new location in Venice, near the Marina Del Rey border, at 37 Washington Boulevard. 

Josh Cook, VP of Operations at Fat Sal’s Deli, said via phone interview, that while he doesn’t have a hard opening date, he estimates that the location should be open in seven to ten days pending final approvals from the city. Cook stated that the menu will be the same as other Fat Sal’s locations. He said that they will likely “just open the doors and hold a grand opening event later, but that full delivery powered by Doordash” will be available as soon as they open. 

When Cook was asked what he would like the area community to know, he responded, “ We would like them to know that we are really excited to be a part of the community. They seem really tight-knit and everyone seems to have really taken to us already. We’re really excited to be another late-night food option for all the support workers and residents in the area.”

This will be the seventh Fat Sal’s location, joining restaurants in Westwood, Koreatown, Encino, Hollywood, Lincoln Heights and Saudi Arabia.

