Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety

Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water quality for southern california rivers and oceans. In this video two data scientists explain the results and how best to stay safe when swimming in natural waters. www.beachreportcard.org 
Video sponsored by Canyon Club.

Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy

July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022

The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm * Westchester’s...
Want to Maximize Your Property?

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium

July 6, 2022

July 6, 2022

Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California

July 6, 2022

July 6, 2022

According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022

July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean *...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum

June 29, 2022

June 29, 2022

Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

June 28, 2022

June 28, 2022

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX: YO! Venice Show – June 27th, 2022

June 27, 2022

June 27, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX* L.A City Council...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries

June 23, 2022

June 23, 2022

California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...

