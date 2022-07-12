July 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles, #118. Garners 29.50% of the June 7th Primary Vote, now faces progressive/union activist Carolyn Park in November General Election!

By Nick Antonicello 

Judicial hopeful Melissa Renee Hammond knew she wanted to be a judge early on in life when her Dad, a criminal defense attorney would take her to court with him and observe the wheels of justice first-hand. 

“The focus of my life was to contribute to my community,” noted Hammond, who finished first in the June 7th Primary with 29.50% or 377,672 votes. She is now facing Carolyn Park, a labor attorney and progressive activist who was a surprise, second-place finisher with 22.52% or 288,424 votes. 

In a competitive and crowded June 7th Primary that included Keith Koyano (16.95%), Georgia Huerta (15.11%) and Klint McKay (13.82%), Hammond is relying on friends and family to win the general election. 

But Hammond believes her record of proven experience is the difference between her and Park. 

And none of the eliminated candidates mentioned have made an endorsement of Hammond or Park to date.

In the June Primary Hammond spent about $40,000 in this countywide race for a seat on the bench and is committed to running a positive campaign about her record and resume and why she was deemed “qualified” to serve in this judicial post that is a six-year term of office. 

I asked the candidate how much this position paid and was shocked by the reply. 

“I don’t really know. I’m not running for the money, I’m running because I have a passion for public service.” 

Park has been endorsed by outgoing and retiring LA Councilmember Mike Bonin, who currently represents Venice on the City Council. 

Park was rated “unqualified” for this judicial post according to Hammond. 

In clear contrast, Hammond believes her resume and credentials make her the obvious choice in this non-partisan contest that she believes should be about qualifications and not partisan politics. 

Given Hammond’s long record of public service, is it safe to say she is truly capable, qualified and ready-to-serve? 

“I want to apply the law fairly,” as Hammond stressed a “common sense” approach to judicial service should the voters select her come the general election. 

The November general election will once again be driven by vote-by-mail participation. Some 1.3 million voters casted votes by mail and about 250,000 in-person on June 7th.

The South Bay resident, who is married with three children is running a “grass roots” effort with her husband, also a lawyer as her guide on the side while she remains the sage on the proverbial stage. 

Hammond is relying on a personal Rolodex of friends, colleagues and relatives to raise dollars on a shoe-string budget while making appearances at bar association events and other venues where voters populate. 

Hammond has a simple campaign message. 

“I believe I am experienced, fair and compassionate. I care about people and community,”  

Hammond is a member of the New York (2010) and California Bar (2004) and earned her B.A., Magna Cum Laude from the University of California, San Diego in 2001 majoring in Economics and minoring in Theatre. 

She received her law degree in 2004 from the UCLA School of Law where she served as a teaching assistant and represented the unemployed seeking unemployment benefits and lost wages. 

In 2008 Hammond graduated from the NYU School of Law in Manhattan where she received her LL.M with an emphasis in Criminal Law and Procedure. 

Hammond also worked in the film industry during college and her credits include Bowfinger, starring Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy. She also worked on The Third Wheel, with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. 

An admitted LA Dodger fan, Hammond says the campaign has prevented her from making her way out to the stadium so far this season. 

Hammond began her legal career as a summer associate and later as a Civil litigant with Brown, Winfield & Canzoneri, Inc. where she drafted motions for summary judgement as well as specializing in municipal and real estate law. Many of her clients saw business before the LA City Council where represented them at public meetings. 

Hammond joined the LA County Public Defender’s Office in 2005 where she tried numerous misdemeanor cases on behalf of criminal defendants and argued motions to suppress evidence attained in illegal search and seizures. Hammond argued for “bail reductions and own recognizance release as well as investigated cases, interviewed witnesses and consulted with experts” according to her impressive resume.

Hammond joined the LA County District Attorney’s Office as a Deputy District Attorney in 2008 where she serves under current DA George Gascon. 

Hammond handles a high-volume of felony cases and has tried several cases to verdict. Hammond has conducted probation and parole revocation hearings as well as responses to petitions for writs of habeas corpus in several murder cases. Hammond has handled violent sex crimes, child abuse and domestic violence cases too. 

She has prosecuted attempted murder and murder cases as well. 

Hammond stressed the need for “jury diversity” and believes while “no one is safe from COVID-19,” but admitted  the court system needs to remain cautious with the uptick in cases moving forward. 

With some two decades of public service, Hammond believes she is the right choice for voters to serve responsibly in this judicial capacity. 

“I believe I’m ready and my record and resume demonstrate that desire to continue to serve.”  

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the 2022 political campaigns as they effect Venice Beach. Antonicello can be reached by e-mailing him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, Opinion
Related Posts
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
News, Video

Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July 11th, 2022

July 11, 2022

Read more
July 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Former NFL Player Duane Brown Arrested At LAX For Concealed Firearm * Westchester’s...

Photo: Nick Boswell Photography
News, Upbeat Beat

Las Madrinas Announces Young Women to be Honored in 2022

July 9, 2022

Read more
July 9, 2022

35 families daughters will honored for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on December...

The Matteson Flats. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Developer Finishes Construction on Luxury Apartments Near Venice High School

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month  By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Ray Romano Selling Venice Home

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

$2.4 million price tag on property By Dolores Quintana Actor Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) is selling his property in...
Opinion, Real Estate

Affordability Answer: A New Tax on Housing Speculators?

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist The TV commercials and online ads are fast becoming ubiquitous: “We’ll buy your house as is,”...
News, Real Estate

Day of Tree Care with Verdant Venice Group

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Join the Venice Chamber in Action Committee and Venice Verdant Group for a day of tree care: mulching, watering, weeding,...
News

LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...

Venice Beach, Los Angeles
News

Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Scheduled for March 26th, 2023

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Candidates will need to file by November 26th of this year to qualify for the ballot, voting will be in-person...
News

4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...

Photo: Facebook (@tavernonmainsm).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tavern on Main Reopens!

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Soft opening hours in place until July 8 By Dolores Quintana Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has...

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Newsom Signs Sen. Ben Allen’s Pollution Bill That Places Recycling Costs on Producers Rather Than Municipalities

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Senate Bill 54 calls on the producers of specific materials to form a Producer Responsibility Organization  By Sam Catanzaro California...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Emblem Program to Identify Legal Cannabis Business

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Placards will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed Last week, Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR