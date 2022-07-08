July 8, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Venice Beach, Los Angeles

Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Scheduled for March 26th, 2023

Candidates will need to file by November 26th of this year to qualify for the ballot, voting will be in-person as well as vote-by-mail

By Nick Antonicello

VENICE – It was only a year ago that Venetians selected Jim Murez to succeed Ira Koslow as the new president of the Venice Neighborhood Council and how quickly does time fly.

The City of Los Angeles has announced that March 26th of 2023 will serve as the election date to select a new board and the election will be supervised and conducted by the Office of the LA City Clerk once again.

Venice as a member of Region 11 will be one of the first neighborhood councils to hold new elections, traditionally these elections were held in late Spring with the new officers assuming office the first week in July.

In 2021 there was a spirited race for president as James Murez,  the manager of the local Farmer’s Market held off Brian Averill in a heated four-way race. Sources tell us that Averill is expected to seek the presidency again come March.

Murez, a longtime member of the VNC in various roles and capacities made a longshot bid for LA City Council in the June 7th Primary and finished 6th in a field of 8 candidates.

It is not clear if Murez has made a decision whether to seek a second term of office.

The VNC is a 21-member all-volunteer board of community advocates and activists and this structure has several standing and ad-hoc committees that interact with various city agencies on issues of public safety, land use and other quality-of-life concerns of the community. It is strictly an advisory board that offers Venice stakeholders a voice on the issues important to the neighborhood council.

The election will be a hybrid affair since there will be in-person voting as well as vote-by-mail. As in 2021, residents and stakeholders will be required to apply for a ballot or simply show-up at the designated polling station with the proper identification to participate and vote.

For additional information on this upcoming scheduled election, visit the LA City Clerk’s Office online at www.clerk.lacity.org/elections or call their office at (213) 978-0444. You can also call toll-free at 888-873-1000.

The scheduled filing date to declare a candidacy for one of the offices will be Saturday, November 26th and further information will be made available on that process shortly.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who serves on the Outreach & Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council and can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com The author would like to thank Freddy Cupen-Ames, MPA from Empower LA (www.empowerla.org) for his assistance in gathering this information on the upcoming VNC elections.

in News
Related Posts
News

LA City Council Approves Tentative Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

July 8, 2022

Read more
July 8, 2022

Ordinance passes with 10-1 vote last will, to return for final vote July 27  By Sam Catanzaro With Councilmember Mike...
News

4 a.m. Last Call for West Hollywood Bars?

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

WeHo City Council votes 3-2 to take part in potential pilot program By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last call...

Photo: Facebook (@tavernonmainsm).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tavern on Main Reopens!

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Soft opening hours in place until July 8 By Dolores Quintana Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has...

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Newsom Signs Sen. Ben Allen’s Pollution Bill That Places Recycling Costs on Producers Rather Than Municipalities

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Senate Bill 54 calls on the producers of specific materials to form a Producer Responsibility Organization  By Sam Catanzaro California...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Emblem Program to Identify Legal Cannabis Business

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Placards will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed Last week, Los Angeles...
News

Del Rey Home Under Construction Catches Fire

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

No injuries reported in Monday night fire LAFD crews put out a fire that broke out at a Del Rey...
News, Video

Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022

July 5, 2022

Read more
July 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean *...

4112 Del Rey Avenue. Photo: LoopNet
News, Real Estate

LaTerra Development Buys Marina del Rey Office Complex, Plans to Build 200 Apartments

July 2, 2022

Read more
July 2, 2022

33,550 square feet of space purchased by developer By Dolores Quintana LaTerra Development has made an additional purchase in Marina...
News, Real Estate

State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

255,000 new units to be built under new plan By Dolores Quintana  As of June 30, the City of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@jose.huizar).
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Real Estate Developer Guilty of Fraud, Bribery and Obstruction for Paying $500,000 in Cash to City Officials

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

David Lee charged in connection to José Huizar bribes A real estate developer and one of his companies were found...

Daily Harvest's French Lentil + Leek Crumbles meal kit. Photo. Daily-harvest.com.
News

Daily Harvest Recalls Meal Kits Handed out at Venice Event Following 470 Cases of Mysterious Illness

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Direct-to-consumer meal kit company under fire for handling of outbreak tied to lentil and leek meal kit By Sam Catanzaro...
Crime, News

Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says ​​Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
News

LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...

Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR